Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

