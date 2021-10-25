Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

NYSE AVYA opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avaya by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

