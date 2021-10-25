Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.