CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of CVI opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 260,893.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 86,095 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

