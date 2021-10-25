Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.300-$3.470 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROCK stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

