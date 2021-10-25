FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million.

FirstService stock opened at C$249.33 on Monday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$162.91 and a 1-year high of C$250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 78.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$235.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$218.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

In other FirstService news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total value of C$480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,624,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$228.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

