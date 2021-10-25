Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.85 on Monday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

