Boyd Gaming’s (BYD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.