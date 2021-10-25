WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $137.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.96. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $137.13.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

