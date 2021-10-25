Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.