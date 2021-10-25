JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $133.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

