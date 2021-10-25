Zacks Investment Research Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

