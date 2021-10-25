Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Aker BP ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

