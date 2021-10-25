Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $173.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

