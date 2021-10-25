Piper Sandler Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $131.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

