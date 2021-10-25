Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE:THC opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

