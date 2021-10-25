easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 855 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 816.72 ($10.67).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 723.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.61.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

