Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $770.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe stock opened at $643.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

