Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CWST opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $83.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

