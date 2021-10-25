CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

