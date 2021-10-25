BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.92.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.94 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

