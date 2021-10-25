JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.64 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

