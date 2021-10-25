Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAFC opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

