Reviewing Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Nabors Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries $2.14 billion 0.47 -$805.64 million ($80.90) -1.49

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fast Track Solutions and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 1 1 1 0 2.00

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.08%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries -32.63% -49.81% -10.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The Canada segment consists of land-based drilling rigs in Canada. The International segment focuses in maintaining a footprint in the oil and gas market, most notably in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Venezuela. The Drilling Solutions segment offers drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems that enhance drilling performance and wellbore placement. The Rig Technologies segment comprises Canrig, which manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools. The company was founded by Clair Nabors in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

