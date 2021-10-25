Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) vs. Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Head to Head Analysis

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Village Super Market’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.55 $271.21 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $1.80 billion 0.18 $24.94 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 0.99% 5.89% 2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Sendas Distribuidora on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.