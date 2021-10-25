Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the topic of several other research reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

