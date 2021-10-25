Northland Securities Trims Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price to $50.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,660,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.