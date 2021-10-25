Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Truist from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

