JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $73.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757,613.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $125,583,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

