Analyzing Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication $250.96 million 0.25 -$27.38 million ($0.20) -20.10

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication -25.22% -17.84% -10.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and Gulf Island Fabrication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimar Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats. The Fabrication & Services segment engages in the fabrication of complex steel structures for offshore production and offshore wind developments as well as onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and also provides maintenance and other services in onshore facilities and on offshore platforms and performs municipal and civil works projects. The Corporate segment represents expenses that do not directly relate to the operating segments. The company was founded by Alden J. Laborde in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

