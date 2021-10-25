Reviewing Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onex and Arkema’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.14 billion 6.25 $730.00 million N/A N/A Arkema $9.01 billion 1.15 $379.24 million $5.83 23.15

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arkema.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onex and Arkema, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arkema 1 6 7 0 2.43

Onex currently has a consensus target price of $109.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.81%. Arkema has a consensus target price of $126.72, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Arkema.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Arkema pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 73.67% 23.02% 18.96% Arkema 12.82% 11.67% 5.72%

Risk and Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onex beats Arkema on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

