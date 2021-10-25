Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,094.84 ($40.43) on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.