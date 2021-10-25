Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €109.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($101.41) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €77.70 ($91.41) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €75.60 ($88.94) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €86.67 and its 200 day moving average is €89.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

