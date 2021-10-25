UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

