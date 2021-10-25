Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,742 ($35.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,388.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,345.96. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

