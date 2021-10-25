Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Reduced by Analyst

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASML in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $800.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

