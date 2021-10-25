Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $34.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

LRCX stock opened at $556.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

