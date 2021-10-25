Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.26 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 82.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.