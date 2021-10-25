SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

ETR SAP opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €129.20 ($152.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €122.80 and its 200 day moving average is €119.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

