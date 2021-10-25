Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

