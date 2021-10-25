FY2023 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

