Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Issued By Capital One Financial

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $622.78 million, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.