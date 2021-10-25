Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,616,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

