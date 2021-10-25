Entegris (ENTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.840-$0.890 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $137.28 on Monday. Entegris has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.