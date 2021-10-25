BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $73.74 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
