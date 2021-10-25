Zacks: Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. UDR reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter.

UDR stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.