WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WesBanco stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

