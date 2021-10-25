Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results reflected a rise in fee income and provision benefit. Strategic expansion initiatives and solid loans and deposit balance position the company well for the future. The company's efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates and no change in the same anytime soon are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios, are other major near-term concerns.”

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.