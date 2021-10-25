Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by Truist from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

