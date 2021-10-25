Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $161.43 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.